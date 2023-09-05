2023 Minnesota Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have produced a record of 3-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Minnesota 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Nebraska August 31 W 13-10 Golden Gophers (-7.5) 42.5 2 Eastern Michigan September 9 W 25-6 Golden Gophers (-20.5) 47.5 3 @ North Carolina September 16 L 31-13 Tar Heels (-6.5) 51.5 4 @ Northwestern September 23 L 37-34 Golden Gophers (-10.5) 39.5 5 Louisiana September 30 W 35-24 Golden Gophers (-9.5) 49.5 6 Michigan October 7 L 52-10 Wolverines (-18.5) 46.5 8 @ Iowa October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Minnesota Last Game

The Golden Gophers went head to head against the Michigan Wolverines in their last outing, losing 52-10. In that game against the Wolverines, Athan Kaliakmanis had 52 yards on 5-of-15 passing (33.3%) for the Gophers, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In the ground game, Zach Evans took 12 carries for 45 yards (3.8 yards per carry), while adding one reception for 13 yards in the passing game. Daniel Jackson grabbed two balls for 34 yards (averaging 17.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Wolverines.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

The Golden Gophers have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

See even more analysis about Minnesota on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Minnesota Golden Gophers on FanDuel today!