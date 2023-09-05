FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Minnesota Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Minnesota Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

In 2023, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have produced a record of 3-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Minnesota 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1NebraskaAugust 31W 13-10Golden Gophers (-7.5)42.5
2Eastern MichiganSeptember 9W 25-6Golden Gophers (-20.5)47.5
3@ North CarolinaSeptember 16L 31-13Tar Heels (-6.5)51.5
4@ NorthwesternSeptember 23L 37-34Golden Gophers (-10.5)39.5
5LouisianaSeptember 30W 35-24Golden Gophers (-9.5)49.5
6MichiganOctober 7L 52-10Wolverines (-18.5)46.5
8@ IowaOctober 21---
Minnesota Last Game

The Golden Gophers went head to head against the Michigan Wolverines in their last outing, losing 52-10. In that game against the Wolverines, Athan Kaliakmanis had 52 yards on 5-of-15 passing (33.3%) for the Gophers, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In the ground game, Zach Evans took 12 carries for 45 yards (3.8 yards per carry), while adding one reception for 13 yards in the passing game. Daniel Jackson grabbed two balls for 34 yards (averaging 17.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Wolverines.

Minnesota Betting Insights

  • Minnesota has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).
  • The Golden Gophers have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

