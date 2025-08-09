Mike Gesicki 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mike Gesicki picked up 76.5 fantasy points last season, 17th among all NFL tight ends. The Cincinnati Bengals TE is currently the 24th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Mike Gesicki Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Gesicki's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 76.5 201 16 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 59.6 184 16

Mike Gesicki 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Gesicki finished with 22.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 100 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 1.8 4 3 18 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 9.1 9 7 91 0 Week 3 Commanders 4.7 5 4 47 0 Week 4 @Panthers -0.9 1 1 -9 0 Week 5 Ravens 3.1 2 2 31 0 Week 7 @Browns 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 8 Eagles 5.3 8 7 73 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mike Gesicki vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals threw the ball on 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Gesicki's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Gesicki 83 65 665 2 10 Ja'Marr Chase 175 127 1708 17 35 Tee Higgins 109 73 911 10 24 Noah Fant 64 48 500 1 5

Want more data and analysis on Mike Gesicki? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.