NFL

Mike Gesicki 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Mike Gesicki 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Mike Gesicki picked up 76.5 fantasy points last season, 17th among all NFL tight ends. The Cincinnati Bengals TE is currently the 24th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Mike Gesicki Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Gesicki's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points76.520116
2025 Projected Fantasy Points59.618416

Mike Gesicki 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Gesicki finished with 22.0 fantasy points -- five receptions, 100 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Patriots1.843180
Week 2@Chiefs9.197910
Week 3Commanders4.754470
Week 4@Panthers-0.911-90
Week 5Ravens3.122310
Week 7@Browns0.21120
Week 8Eagles5.387730

Mike Gesicki vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals threw the ball on 63.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 36.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Gesicki's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Mike Gesicki8365665210
Ja'Marr Chase17512717081735
Tee Higgins109739111024
Noah Fant644850015

Want more data and analysis on Mike Gesicki? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

