Mike Evans Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will match up with the eighth-ranked passing defense of the New Orleans Saints (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Evans, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game versus the Saints.

Evans vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.52

8.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.81

63.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36



Evans Fantasy Performance

Evans has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 24th overall.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Evans put up 12.0 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on 10 targets for 60 yards and one TD.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not allowed someone to throw more than one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New Orleans has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Saints this season.

