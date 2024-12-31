Mike Evans Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the New Orleans Saints and their 27th-ranked pass defense (239.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Evans for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and information for you below.

Evans vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.80

48.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

Evans is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 54th overall, as he has put up 157.5 total fantasy points (12.1 per game).

In his last three games, Evans has hauled in 22 balls (on 28 targets) for 325 yards and four touchdowns, good for 56.5 fantasy points (18.8 per game).

Evans has been targeted 45 times, with 34 receptions for 512 yards and five TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 81.2 fantasy points (16.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Evans' fantasy season was a Week 15 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he tallied 27.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 9 receptions, 159 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Mike Evans stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, catching two passes on three targets for 17 yards (1.7 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed more than 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Saints have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by 14 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to six players this year.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Mike Evans? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.