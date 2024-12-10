Mike Evans Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans will match up with the eighth-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (206.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Evans' next game versus the Chargers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Evans vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.44

69.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Evans Fantasy Performance

Evans has put up 101.0 fantasy points in 2024 (10.1 per game), which ranks him 25th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 104 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Evans has posted 31.5 fantasy points (10.5 per game), as he's converted 23 targets into 17 catches for 255 yards and one TD.

Evans has amassed 314 receiving yards and two scores on 20 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 43.4 points (8.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Evans' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 18.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Mike Evans disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, when he managed only 1.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Chargers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Chargers this year.

