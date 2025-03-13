Middle Tennessee vs Louisiana Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 3 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (21-10, 12-6 CUSA) will meet the No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-11, 9-9 CUSA) in CUSA tournament Thursday at Von Braun Center, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee win (51.7%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Thursday's Middle Tennessee-Louisiana Tech spread (Middle Tennessee -1.5) or total (141.5 points).

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee is 17-12-0 ATS this season.

Louisiana Tech is 17-11-0 ATS this season.

Middle Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's less often than Louisiana Tech covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (77.8%).

The Blue Raiders sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than they do on the road (9-4-0).

The Bulldogs have the same winning percentage against the spread (.583) at home (7-5-0 record) and away (7-5-0) this year.

Middle Tennessee has beaten the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

Louisiana Tech's CUSA record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Middle Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

The Blue Raiders have a win-loss record of 9-3 when favored by -132 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Louisiana Tech has won five of the nine games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (55.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Bulldogs have gone 3-3 (50%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Middle Tennessee has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Middle Tennessee has a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. It is putting up 76.1 points per game to rank 116th in college basketball and is allowing 71.4 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball.

Jestin Porter's 14.8 points per game lead Middle Tennessee and are 286th in the nation.

Louisiana Tech is outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game, with a +178 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.8 points per game (181st in college basketball) and allows 68.1 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Daniel Batcho's 16.9 points per game paces Louisiana Tech and ranks 121st in the country.

The Blue Raiders win the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. They are collecting 35.1 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.4 per contest.

Essam Mostafa is 25th in college basketball play with 9.2 rebounds per game to lead the Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. They collect 32.9 rebounds per game, 125th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.5.

Kaden Cooper tops the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee ranks 174th in college basketball with 96.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 89.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs' 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 116th in college basketball, and the 90.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 107th in college basketball.

