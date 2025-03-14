Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 3 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-10, 12-6 CUSA) will play in CUSA tournament against the No. 2 seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-11, 12-6 CUSA), Friday at 3 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network.

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee win (50.8%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Friday's Middle Tennessee-Jacksonville State spread (Middle Tennessee -1.5) or total (139.5 points).

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered 18 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Jacksonville State has compiled a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee (9-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (56.2%) than Jacksonville State (11-5) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (68.8%).

The Blue Raiders have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (9-4-0) than they have at home (6-7-0).

The Gamecocks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .714 (10-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Middle Tennessee is 10-9-0 this season.

Jacksonville State has 12 wins against the spread in 19 CUSA games this season.

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Middle Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (75%) in those games.

This season, the Blue Raiders have been victorious 12 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 or shorter on the moneyline.

Jacksonville State has won 43.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (7-9).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -110 or longer, the Gamecocks have a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Middle Tennessee has a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Head-to-Head Comparison

Middle Tennessee averages 76.2 points per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per outing (166th in college basketball). It has a +150 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Jestin Porter's team-leading 14.9 points per game ranks 272nd in college basketball.

Jacksonville State has a +187 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. It is putting up 74.2 points per game, 165th in college basketball, and is giving up 68.3 per contest to rank 68th in college basketball.

Jaron Pierre Jr. leads Jacksonville State, scoring 21.7 points per game (fourth in college basketball).

The Blue Raiders grab 35.3 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) while conceding 31.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Essam Mostafa's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Blue Raiders and rank 28th in college basketball action.

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by five boards on average. They collect 35.1 rebounds per game, 35th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.1.

Michael Houge is 93rd in the nation with 7.6 rebounds per game, leading the Gamecocks.

Middle Tennessee's 95.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 182nd in college basketball, and the 89.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 84th in college basketball.

The Gamecocks rank 100th in college basketball averaging 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 116th, allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions.

