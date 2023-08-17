2023 Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The second-ranked team in the country, the Michigan Wolverines are 6-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 East Carolina September 2 W 30-3 Wolverines (-35.5) 53.5 2 UNLV September 9 W 35-7 Wolverines (-37.5) 56.5 3 Bowling Green September 16 W 31-6 Wolverines (-40.5) 53.5 4 Rutgers September 23 W 31-7 Wolverines (-24.5) 44.5 5 @ Nebraska September 30 W 45-7 Wolverines (-17.5) 39.5 6 @ Minnesota October 7 W 52-10 Wolverines (-18.5) 46.5 7 Indiana October 14 - Wolverines (-33.5) 45.5 View Full Table

Michigan Last Game

The Wolverines get ready for their next game after a 52-10 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their most recent game. J.J. McCarthy threw for 219 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 14-of-20 passing (70.0%) for the Wolverines in that game versus the Golden Gophers. He also tacked on four carries for 17 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Blake Corum toted the rock nine times for 69 yards (7.7 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Cornelius Johnson had 86 yards on three catches (28.7 per reception) in that game.

Michigan Betting Insights

Michigan has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

