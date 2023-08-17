FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

2023 Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The second-ranked team in the country, the Michigan Wolverines are 6-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1East CarolinaSeptember 2W 30-3Wolverines (-35.5)53.5
2UNLVSeptember 9W 35-7Wolverines (-37.5)56.5
3Bowling GreenSeptember 16W 31-6Wolverines (-40.5)53.5
4RutgersSeptember 23W 31-7Wolverines (-24.5)44.5
5@ NebraskaSeptember 30W 45-7Wolverines (-17.5)39.5
6@ MinnesotaOctober 7W 52-10Wolverines (-18.5)46.5
7IndianaOctober 14-Wolverines (-33.5)45.5
Michigan Last Game

The Wolverines get ready for their next game after a 52-10 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in their most recent game. J.J. McCarthy threw for 219 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 14-of-20 passing (70.0%) for the Wolverines in that game versus the Golden Gophers. He also tacked on four carries for 17 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Blake Corum toted the rock nine times for 69 yards (7.7 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. In the receiving game, Cornelius Johnson had 86 yards on three catches (28.7 per reception) in that game.

Michigan Betting Insights

  • Michigan has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Wolverines have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

