Michigan State vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten) will look to continue an 11-game win streak when they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten) on January 25, 2025 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (74.7%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Michigan State-Rutgers spread (Michigan State -5.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has covered 11 times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

Rutgers has put together a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than Rutgers covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread at home (11-7-0) last season than they did in road games (4-6-0).

Against the spread, the Scarlet Knights have performed better at home (4-6-0) than on the road (1-4-0).

Michigan State has beaten the spread five times in seven conference games.

Rutgers' Big Ten record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has come away with 14 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have been a -245 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Rutgers has compiled a 2-6 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

The Scarlet Knights are 1-3 (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 71% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State averages 81.7 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per outing (71st in college basketball). It has a +252 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14 points per game.

Jaden paces Michigan State, recording 13.8 points per game (396th in college basketball).

Rutgers outscores opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 131st in college basketball, and allowing 74.9 per contest, 274th in college basketball) and has a +32 scoring differential.

Ace Bailey's team-leading 19.9 points per game rank him 15th in the nation.

The 37.2 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank 14th in the country, and are 9.1 more than the 28.1 their opponents pull down per outing.

Jaxon Kohler's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 83rd in college basketball action.

The Scarlet Knights record 33.7 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Bailey averages 7.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) to lead the Scarlet Knights.

Michigan State ranks 50th in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 32nd in college basketball defensively with 84.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Scarlet Knights rank 177th in college basketball with 96.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 242nd defensively with 94 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!