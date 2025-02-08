Michigan State vs Oregon Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Oregon Ducks (16-7, 5-7 Big Ten) will visit the Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) after losing three straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State win (75.7%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Michigan State-Oregon spread (Michigan State -7.5) or total (147.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan State vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Oregon is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 7-4 ATS record Michigan State racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Spartans have performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 11 home games, and three times in five road games.

Against the spread, the Ducks have had better results on the road (3-4-0) than at home (3-9-0).

Michigan State has covered the spread seven times in 11 conference games.

Oregon has three wins against the spread in 12 Big Ten games this year.

Michigan State vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has come away with 16 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have yet to lose in 10 games when named as moneyline favorite of -330 or better.

Oregon has gone 3-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

The Ducks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +260 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 76.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. It is putting up 79.5 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball and is allowing 67.1 per outing to rank 57th in college basketball.

Jaden's 13.5 points per game lead Michigan State and are 428th in the country.

Oregon has a +116 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and is allowing 71.3 per contest to rank 176th in college basketball.

Nathan Bittle is ranked 549th in college basketball with a team-high 12.7 points per game.

The Spartans win the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. They record 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.7 per outing.

Jaxon Kohler's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 106th in college basketball play.

The 31.5 rebounds per game the Ducks accumulate rank 227th in college basketball, 1.1 more than the 30.4 their opponents grab.

Bittle averages 7.2 rebounds per game (140th in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

Michigan State ranks 64th in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 29th in college basketball, allowing 85.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Ducks average 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (132nd in college basketball), and allow 91.4 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

