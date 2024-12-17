Michigan State vs Oakland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Michigan State Spartans (8-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-5) on December 17, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Michigan State vs. Oakland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (84.9%)

Michigan State is a 16.5-point favorite over Oakland on Tuesday and the total has been set at 134.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the outing.

Michigan State vs. Oakland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oakland has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 16.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Oakland is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Michigan State puts up as a 16.5-point favorite.

The Spartans had a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-7-0) than they did in away games (4-6-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Golden Grizzlies had better results on the road (11-5-0) than at home (7-6-0).

Michigan State vs. Oakland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in seven of the eight contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have been a -2778 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Oakland has won 20% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-4).

The Golden Grizzlies have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1160 or longer, and lost each game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 96.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State's +140 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (112th in college basketball).

Jaden paces Michigan State, scoring 13.0 points per game (491st in the nation).

Oakland has a -39 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. It is putting up 61.8 points per game, 353rd in college basketball, and is allowing 66.6 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball.

Oakland's leading scorer, Allen David Mukeba Jr., ranks 401st in the country, putting up 13.6 points per game.

The 37.4 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank 29th in college basketball, and are 10.6 more than the 26.8 their opponents grab per outing.

Jaxon Kohler paces the Spartans with 8.3 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball action).

The Golden Grizzlies win the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are grabbing 32.0 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.1.

Tuburu Niavalurua paces the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (103rd in college basketball).

Michigan State ranks 47th in college basketball by averaging 104.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 85th in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Grizzlies average 86.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (332nd in college basketball), and give up 92.8 points per 100 possessions (233rd in college basketball).

