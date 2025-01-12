Michigan State vs Northwestern Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The Northwestern Wildcats (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) will host the Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) after winning three straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (57.1%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Sunday's Michigan State-Northwestern spread (Michigan State -2.5) or total (137.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Northwestern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Northwestern has covered nine times in 15 games with a spread this year.

Michigan State covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Northwestern covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (60%).

The Spartans owned a better record against the spread at home (11-7-0) than they did in away games (4-6-0) last season.

This year, the Wildcats are 5-3-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-2-0 ATS (.500).

Michigan State has covered the spread in every conference game this season.

Northwestern has beaten the spread three times in four Big Ten games.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in 11, or 91.7%, of the 12 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have been a -142 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

Northwestern has a 1-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Wildcats have a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of their games).

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 58.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State averages 81.5 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (46th in college basketball). It has a +235 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Jaden's 14.1 points per game lead Michigan State and rank 354th in the country.

Northwestern outscores opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 74.1 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and giving up 66.2 per outing, 54th in college basketball) and has a +118 scoring differential.

Northwestern's leading scorer, Nick Martinelli, is 24th in college basketball, putting up 19.4 points per game.

The 38.1 rebounds per game the Spartans average rank ninth in college basketball, and are 10.8 more than the 27.3 their opponents pull down per outing.

Jaxon Kohler tops the team with 8.4 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball action).

The Wildcats rank 267th in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.7 their opponents average.

Brooks Barnhizer averages 9.4 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

Michigan State's 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 58th in college basketball, and the 82.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

The Wildcats rank 141st in college basketball averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 90th, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!