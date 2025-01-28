Michigan State vs Minnesota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Michigan State Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a 12-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) on January 28, 2025. The Golden Gophers have won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (87.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on Michigan State-Minnesota matchup (in which Michigan State is a 13.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 139.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 7-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Michigan State (4-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 13.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Minnesota (1-0) does as a 13.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Spartans did a better job covering the spread in home games (11-7-0) last season than they did in road tilts (4-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Gophers have a lower winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than away (.500, 2-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Michigan State is 6-2-0 this season.

Minnesota's Big Ten record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has won in 15, or 93.8%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Spartans have been a -1205 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Minnesota has compiled a 3-8 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.3% of those games).

The Golden Gophers have played as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 92.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State is outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game with a +259 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.7 points per game (39th in college basketball) and gives up 68.1 per outing (81st in college basketball).

Jaden's 13.7 points per game lead Michigan State and rank 404th in the country.

Minnesota's +21 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.8 points per game (292nd in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (96th in college basketball).

Dawson Garcia's 19.7 points per game paces Minnesota and ranks 20th in college basketball.

The Spartans rank 12th in the nation at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 9.1 more than the 28.2 their opponents average.

Jaxon Kohler tops the Spartans with 7.6 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball play).

The Golden Gophers are 244th in college basketball at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 their opponents average.

Garcia is 123rd in the country with 7.4 rebounds per game, leading the Golden Gophers.

Michigan State scores 102.2 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball), while giving up 85.1 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

The Golden Gophers rank 212th in college basketball averaging 94.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 202nd, allowing 93.0 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!