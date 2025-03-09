Michigan State vs Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3 Big Ten) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5 Big Ten) on March 9, 2025 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Michigan Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (74.3%)

Before you bet on Sunday's Michigan State-Michigan spread (Michigan State -6.5) or over/under (147.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Michigan State vs. Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has compiled a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Michigan is 12-17-0 ATS this year.

In home games, the Spartans sport a worse record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-2-0).

Against the spread, the Wolverines have had better results on the road (5-4-0) than at home (5-10-0).

Michigan State's record against the spread in conference action is 14-5-0.

Michigan's Big Ten record against the spread is 5-13-0.

Michigan State vs. Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has come away with 20 wins in the 23 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Spartans have won 14 of 15 games when listed as at least -285 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan has compiled a 3-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

The Wolverines have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +230 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan State has a 74% chance of pulling out a win.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State has a +336 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. It is putting up 78.4 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and is giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

Jaden Akins leads Michigan State, scoring 13 points per game (530th in college basketball).

Michigan has a +231 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. It is putting up 79.1 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and is giving up 71.4 per contest to rank 164th in college basketball.

Vladislav Goldin's 16.3 points per game leads Michigan and ranks 163rd in the country.

The Spartans grab 36.9 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) while conceding 28 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

Jaxon Kohler's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 73rd in college basketball action.

The Wolverines win the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. They are recording 34.9 rebounds per game (44th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.3.

Danny Wolf is 15th in the nation with 9.6 rebounds per game, leading the Wolverines.

Michigan State ranks 73rd in college basketball by averaging 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 25th in college basketball, allowing 86.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Wolverines' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 122nd in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 63rd in college basketball.

