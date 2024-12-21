Michigan State vs Florida Atlantic Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Two streaking teams square off when the Michigan State Spartans (9-2) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-5) on December 21, 2024. The Spartans will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Owls, who have won three straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan State win (65.5%)

Michigan State is a 12.5-point favorite against Florida Atlantic on Saturday and the total is set at 158.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Florida Atlantic is 6-5-0 ATS this year.

The Spartans had a better record against the spread at home (11-7-0) than they did on the road (4-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Owls performed better at home (7-7-0) than away (3-7-0) last year.

Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has come away with eight wins in the nine contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Spartans have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -1000 or better.

Florida Atlantic has a 1-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Owls have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +640 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan State has a 90.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan State vs. Florida Atlantic Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State's +159 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.8 points per game (56th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (87th in college basketball).

Jaden leads Michigan State, scoring 13.3 points per game (448th in the country).

Florida Atlantic's +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.1 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 76.8 per contest (305th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic's leading scorer, Kaleb Glenn, is 365th in the country, scoring 13.9 points per game.

The Spartans come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 11 boards. They are grabbing 38 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27 per contest.

Jaxon Kohler's 8.5 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 44th in college basketball action.

The Owls rank 153rd in college basketball at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 32.4 their opponents average.

Baba is 126th in the nation with 7.4 rebounds per game, leading the Owls.

Michigan State averages 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and allows 85.1 points per 100 possessions (68th in college basketball).

The Owls' 103 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 57th in college basketball, and the 91.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 209th in college basketball.

