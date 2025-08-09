Michael Penix Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Penix Jr. picked up 44.2 fantasy points last year, 46th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Atlanta Falcons QB is currently the 22nd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Michael Penix Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Penix's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 44.2 273 47 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 252.8 20 19

Michael Penix Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

Penix picked up 25.0 fantasy points -- 21-of-38 (55.3%), 312 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 7 Seahawks 0.6 1-for-1 14 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 1.0 2-for-4 24 0 0 0 Week 16 Giants 6.4 18-for-27 202 0 1 0 Week 17 @Commanders 11.2 19-for-35 223 1 1 0 Week 18 Panthers 25.0 21-for-38 312 2 1 1

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons Receiving Corps

Penix recorded 775 passing yards (155.0 per game) with a 58.1% completion percentage last year (61-of-105), while throwing for three touchdowns with three interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Penix's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Drake London 158 100 1271 9 24 Darnell Mooney 106 64 992 5 6 Ray-Ray McCloud 87 62 686 1 5

