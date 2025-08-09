Michael Penix Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Michael Penix Jr. picked up 44.2 fantasy points last year, 46th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Atlanta Falcons QB is currently the 22nd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
Michael Penix Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Penix's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|44.2
|273
|47
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|252.8
|20
|19
Michael Penix Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game
Penix picked up 25.0 fantasy points -- 21-of-38 (55.3%), 312 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|0.6
|1-for-1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|1.0
|2-for-4
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Giants
|6.4
|18-for-27
|202
|0
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|11.2
|19-for-35
|223
|1
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|25.0
|21-for-38
|312
|2
|1
|1
Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons Receiving Corps
Penix recorded 775 passing yards (155.0 per game) with a 58.1% completion percentage last year (61-of-105), while throwing for three touchdowns with three interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Penix's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Drake London
|158
|100
|1271
|9
|24
|Darnell Mooney
|106
|64
|992
|5
|6
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|87
|62
|686
|1
|5
Want more data and analysis on Michael Penix Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.