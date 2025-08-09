FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Data Skrive

Michael Penix Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Michael Penix Jr. picked up 44.2 fantasy points last year, 46th among all NFL quarterbacks. The Atlanta Falcons QB is currently the 22nd-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Michael Penix Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Penix's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points44.227347
2025 Projected Fantasy Points252.82019

Michael Penix Jr. 2024 Game-by-Game

Penix picked up 25.0 fantasy points -- 21-of-38 (55.3%), 312 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 1 carry, 5 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 18 versus the Carolina Panthers). Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 7Seahawks0.61-for-114000
Week 11@Broncos1.02-for-424000
Week 16Giants6.418-for-27202010
Week 17@Commanders11.219-for-35223110
Week 18Panthers25.021-for-38312211

Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons Receiving Corps

Penix recorded 775 passing yards (155.0 per game) with a 58.1% completion percentage last year (61-of-105), while throwing for three touchdowns with three interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Penix's potential receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Drake London1581001271924
Darnell Mooney1066499256
Ray-Ray McCloud876268615

Want more data and analysis on Michael Penix Jr.? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

