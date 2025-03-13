Miami (OH) vs Eastern Michigan Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Miami (OH) RedHawks (23-8, 14-4 MAC) and the No. 7 seed Eastern Michigan Eagles (16-15, 9-9 MAC) will look to move on in the MAC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 4 p.m. ET.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (80.5%)

Before you decide to wager on Miami (OH)-Eastern Michigan outing (in which Miami (OH) is a 5.5-point favorite and the total is set at 148.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Eastern Michigan is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

Miami (OH) covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 61.5% of the time. That's more often than Eastern Michigan covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (46.7%).

The RedHawks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 14 opportunities at home, and they've covered seven times in 13 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Eagles have performed better at home (7-6-0) than away (8-8-0).

Miami (OH) has 11 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Eastern Michigan's MAC record against the spread is 11-7-0.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been the moneyline favorite in 20 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (85%) in those contests.

The RedHawks have a mark of 11-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -255 or better on the moneyline.

Eastern Michigan has won 43.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (10-13).

The Eagles are 4-10 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 71.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) has a +255 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and is giving up 72.8 per outing to rank 209th in college basketball.

Peter Suder's 13.3 points per game lead Miami (OH) and are 475th in the country.

Eastern Michigan has a -88 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. It is putting up 73.5 points per game, 193rd in college basketball, and is giving up 76.4 per contest to rank 300th in college basketball.

Eastern Michigan's leading scorer, Jalen Terry, is 145th in the nation, putting up 16.6 points per game.

The 30.6 rebounds per game the RedHawks average rank 267th in the nation. Their opponents record 30 per contest.

Antwone Woolfolk averages 5.5 rebounds per game (ranking 444th in college basketball) to lead the RedHawks.

The Eagles record 29.5 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Da'Sean Nelson averages 5.7 rebounds per game (395th in college basketball) to lead the Eagles.

Miami (OH) ranks 31st in college basketball with 103 points scored per 100 possessions, and 160th in college basketball defensively with 92.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Eagles put up 95.7 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball), while giving up 99.4 points per 100 possessions (330th in college basketball).

