2024 Miami (FL) Football Odds and Schedule

The Miami Hurricanes own a record of 2-0 in 2024, ranking as the No. 10 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Miami (FL) 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Florida Aug. 31 W 41-17 Hurricanes (-2.5) 54.5 2 Florida A&M Sept. 7 W 56-9 Hurricanes (-47.5) 57.5 3 Ball State Sept. 14 - Hurricanes (-36.5) 54.5 4 @ South Florida Sept. 21 - - - 5 Virginia Tech Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ California Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ Louisville Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Miami (FL) Last Game

The Hurricanes, in their most recent outing, defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers 56-9. Cameron Ward had 304 yards on 20-of-26 passing (76.9%) for the Canes in that matchup against the Rattlers, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added four carries for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the ground game, Damien Martinez took 11 carries for 91 yards (8.3 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for 15 yards in the passing game. Xavier Restrepo reeled in four balls for 104 yards (averaging 26.0 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Rattlers.

Miami (FL) Betting Insights

Miami (FL) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

