Miami (FL) vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (25-8) and the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (20-12) battle on Friday for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup starts at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Miami (FL) vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Game time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Miami (FL) vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (FL) win (69.1%)

To help you make an informed wager on Miami (FL)-Missouri contest (in which Miami (FL) is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 147.5 points), below are some betting insights and trends for Friday's game.

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Miami (FL) vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (FL) has put together an 18-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Missouri has compiled a 14-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Miami (FL) is 11-11 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Missouri racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 18 games at home, and they've covered eight times in 10 games on the road.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (8-10-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Miami (FL) vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (FL) has come away with 15 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Hurricanes have come away with a win 15 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

Missouri has compiled a 6-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.2% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Tigers have a record of 5-5 (50%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (FL) has a 56.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (FL) vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (FL) was 167th in college basketball in points scored (74 per game) last year and eighth-worst in points conceded (80.6).

Miami (FL) collected 29.2 rebounds per game and conceded 30.5 boards last year, ranking 325th and 135th, respectively, in college basketball.

Miami (FL) was 227th in the nation in assists (12.9 per game) last season.

At 10.2 turnovers committed per game and 9.9 turnovers forced last year, Miami (FL) was 87th and 312th in the nation, respectively.

Missouri was lifted by its offense last year, as it ranked ninth-best in college basketball by posting 83.6 points per game. It ranked 228th in college basketball in points allowed (73.6 per contest).

Missouri averaged 31 rebounds per game (234th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 29.5 rebounds per contest (70th-ranked).

Missouri ranked 184th in the nation with 13.5 assists per contest.

Missouri ranked 120th in the country with 10.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 33rd with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

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