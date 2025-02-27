Miami Dolphins Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

As of Feb. 27, the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl put them at +4500.

Before you place your bet on this season at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Miami Dolphins futures insights you need to know.

Dolphins Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +4500 (Bet $100 to win $4,500)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Stats Insights (2024)

The Dolphins ranked 18th in total offense this year (325.4 yards per game), but they played really well on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 325.4 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins totaled 20.3 points per game on offense last year (22nd in NFL), and they surrendered 21.4 points per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami ranked 15th in pass offense (219.8 passing yards per game) and eighth in pass defense (210.6 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Dolphins put up 105.6 rushing yards per game on offense (21st in the NFL) last season, and they ranked ninth defensively with 103.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

Miami averaged a 36.3% third-down percentage on offense last year (25th in NFL), and it surrendered a 35.9% third-down percentage (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Dolphins averaged 5.1 yards per play on offense last season, which ranked them 21st in the NFL. On defense, they ranked ninth, allowing 5.3 yards per play.

Miami owned the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at -5, forcing 16 turnovers (27th in NFL) while turning it over 21 times (17th in NFL).

Bet on Miami Dolphins on FanDuel today!

Dolphins Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Skylar Thompson QB 2 Steelers

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl