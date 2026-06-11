Mexico vs. South Africa World Cup Picks, Props and Best Bets for Today (June 11)

Mexico vs South Africa Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-144)

Raúl Jiménez Anytime Goalscorer (+135)

The 2026 World Cup has arrived!

Mexico and South Africa kick things off today at 3 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for that match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Mexico vs. South Africa Picks

Opening matches are often cagey affairs, and Mexico manager Javier Aguirre has built this team around defensive organization rather than all-out attack.

Mexico enters as a significant favorite, but South Africa's strength is its defensive structure and team discipline. Expect South Africa to sit in defensively and try to make things difficult for Mexico, especially in the first half.

If Mexico finds the breakthrough, Jiménez is the most likely scorer.

He remains Mexico's primary penalty taker and focal point in the attack. Against a South African side that may spend long stretches defending deep, Jiménez should see multiple opportunities inside the box. He's got the match's shortest goal odds for a reason and is my favorite anytime goal bet for Thursday.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

Every goal pays! Use your Tokens on any wagers for Thursday's World Cup Matches and get Bonus Bets back for every goal scored in each game! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.