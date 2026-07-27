Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 27

Will Francisco Álvarez or Matt Olson go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 105 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 105 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 90 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 33 HR in 101 games (has homered in 27.7% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 101 games (has homered in 27.7% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Griffin Conine (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Gabriel Rincones Jr. (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 92 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 92 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 99 games (has homered in 4% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Petey Halpin (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 97 games (has homered in 1% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 91 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 96 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 93 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 69 games (has homered in 29% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 69 games (has homered in 29% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Ali Sanchez (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Drew Romo (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 101 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) James Outman (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Chadwick Tromp (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 34 HR in 105 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 105 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Lucas Spence (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Yainer Diaz (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 37 games (has homered in 35.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 37 games (has homered in 35.1% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 91 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Tyler Callihan (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 77 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals