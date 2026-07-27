5 Best MLB Home Run Player Prop Bets Today July 27, 2026

⚾ ⚾ MLB · MONDAY, JULY 27 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Full Slate Across the League · All Odds FanDuel 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets Today July 27, 2026 Ranked picks across the full slate · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook A full slate of games headlines Monday night. We pulled the five best home run prices directly from FanDuel's "To Hit a Home Run" market, spreading picks across different games rather than stacking one matchup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Phillies DH Mon 6:41 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH +210 Comfortably the shortest price on the entire slate, well ahead of teammate Bryce Harper, on the road against the Marlins. Phillies @ Marlins · Mon 6:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Nationals OF Mon 6:46 PM ET James Wood · Nationals OF +215 The top-priced Nat on the board at home against Toronto, well clear of Luis García and C.J. Abrams on the same market. Blue Jays @ Nationals · Mon 6:46 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #3 · Astros DH Mon 9:39 PM ET Yordan Alvarez · Astros DH +230 One of the most feared left-handed power bats in the sport, comfortably clear of Mike Trout in this late West Coast matchup. Astros @ Angels · Mon 9:39 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Reds SS Mon 7:11 PM ET Elly De La Cruz · Reds SS +280 The top-priced Red at home against Cleveland, comfortably ahead of JJ Bleday and Sal Stewart on this same board. Guardians @ Reds · Mon 7:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Yankees C Mon 7:41 PM ET Ben Rice · Yankees C +285 The top-priced Yankee in this matchup against the White Sox, ahead of Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery. Yankees @ White Sox · Mon 7:41 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Monday's Full Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Schwarber +210 · Wood +215 · Alvarez +230 · De La Cruz +280 · Rice +285 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Kyle Schwarber +210 (Phillies @ Marlins, Mon 6:41 PM ET) · James Wood +215 (Blue Jays @ Nationals, Mon 6:46 PM ET) · Yordan Alvarez +230 (Astros @ Angels, Mon 9:39 PM ET) · Elly De La Cruz +280 (Guardians @ Reds, Mon 7:11 PM ET) · Ben Rice +285 (Yankees @ White Sox, Mon 7:41 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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