Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (52-54) vs. Texas Rangers (53-52)

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)

SEA: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-8, 3.57 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-8, 4.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-8) to the mound, while Kumar Rocker (3-8) will get the nod for the Rangers. Kirby and his team are 7-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 52.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-9. The Rangers have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Rocker's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Rocker's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (50.7%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -132 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Mariners are +130 to cover, and the Rangers are -156.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

Mariners versus Rangers on July 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 46, or 51.7%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 36 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 105 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 105 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 38-67-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have compiled a 24-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48% of those games).

Texas has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 104 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-43-5).

The Rangers have a 49-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 102 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 67th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Cole Young has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Julio Rodriguez is batting .254 with a .316 OBP and 44 RBI for Seattle this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has racked up 89 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .271 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Duran heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 23 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 33 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Jake Burger is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Joc Pederson is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

7/26/2026: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/25/2026: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/24/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2026: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/18/2026: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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