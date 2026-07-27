Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Seattle Mariners versus the Texas Rangers is on the MLB schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Rangers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (52-54) vs. Texas Rangers (53-52)
- Date: Monday, July 27, 2026
- Time: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and Mariners.TV
Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | TEX: (+112)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-8, 3.57 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 3-8, 4.12 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (8-8) to the mound, while Kumar Rocker (3-8) will get the nod for the Rangers. Kirby and his team are 7-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team has been victorious in 52.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-9. The Rangers have gone 8-8-0 ATS in Rocker's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Rocker's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.
Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (50.7%)
Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline
- Texas is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -132 favorite on the road.
Mariners vs Rangers Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Mariners are +130 to cover, and the Rangers are -156.
Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under
- Mariners versus Rangers on July 27 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
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Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 46, or 51.7%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Seattle has come away with a win 36 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 105 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 105 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 38-67-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers have compiled a 24-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48% of those games).
- Texas has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Rangers have played in 104 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-43-5).
- The Rangers have a 49-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has 102 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 54th in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Josh Naylor has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 67th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.
- Cole Young has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- Julio Rodriguez is batting .254 with a .316 OBP and 44 RBI for Seattle this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Ezequiel Duran has racked up 89 hits, a team-best for the Rangers. He's batting .271 and slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.
- Duran heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .257 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.
- Brandon Nimmo has 23 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 33 walks while batting .268. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Jake Burger is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- Joc Pederson is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks.
Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head
- 7/26/2026: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/25/2026: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/24/2026: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/19/2026: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 4/18/2026: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/17/2026: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/8/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 4/7/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/6/2026: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 8/3/2025: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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