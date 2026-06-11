South Korea vs. Czechia World Cup Picks, Props and Best Bets for Today (June 11)

Czechia vs South Korea Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-160)

Draw (+200)

The 2026 World Cup has arrived!

Mexico and South Africa kick things off today at 3 p.m. ET. followed by Czechia and South Korea at 9 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for Czechia vs. South Korea?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: South Korea vs. Czechia Picks

In my eyes, everything points toward a low-scoring affair.

Both teams will understand how valuable a point could be in a group that also includes hosts Mexico, so we may see a cagey, tactical match with limited chances.

South Korea has been involved in a number of low-scoring contests recently while Czechia is expected to lean on its defensive organization, physicality and set pieces.

This matchup is essentially a coin flip according to oddsmakers. South Korea has the superior individual talent led by Son Heung-min, while Czechia counters with a disciplined defensive setup and the goal-scoring ability of Patrik Schick. Multiple projections have a 1-1 draw as the most likely outcome, making the draw market appealing at plus money.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.