Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 27

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mitch Keller exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 3.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Zach Thornton (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Athletics

Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Noah Schultz (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers

Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -128) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates

Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals