MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 27
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Mitch Keller exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
- Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Zach Thornton (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
- Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants
- Brandon Sproat (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Kumar Rocker (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Athletics
- Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox
- Noah Schultz (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
- Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +134) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals
- Andrew Alvarez (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances