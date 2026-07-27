Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 27
The MLB slate on Monday, which includes the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. George Kirby
- Records: Rangers (53-52), Mariners (52-54)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.72%
- Rangers Win Probability: 49.28%
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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: Tigers (50-56), Orioles (51-55)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.40%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.60%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Pirates (54-52), Diamondbacks (55-51)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 64.43%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.57%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Marlins (52-54), Phillies (56-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 52.04%
- Phillies Win Probability: 47.96%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Nationals (54-52), Blue Jays (48-58)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 65.76%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.24%
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Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -174
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.87%
- Guardians Win Probability: 42.13%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Mets (44-62), Braves (62-43)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -120
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.84%
- Braves Win Probability: 47.16%
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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Max Fried
- Records: White Sox (55-49), Yankees (59-45)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 62.68%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.32%
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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. David Peterson
- Records: Cardinals (53-52), Cubs (59-46)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 59.69%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 40.31%
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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and KCOP 13 and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Angels (42-64), Astros (52-55)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -122
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 54.99%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.01%
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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Payton Tolle
- Records: Athletics (44-61), Red Sox (54-50)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -168
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 60.65%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 39.35%
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Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Giants (44-61), Brewers (66-39)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.79%
- Giants Win Probability: 49.21%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.