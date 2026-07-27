Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 27

The MLB slate on Monday, which includes the New York Yankees versus the Chicago White Sox, is not one to miss. For predictions on every game, see the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SEAM

RSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. George Kirby

Kumar Rocker vs. George Kirby Records: Rangers (53-52), Mariners (52-54)

Rangers (53-52), Mariners (52-54) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Rangers Win Probability: 49.28%

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Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and MASN

DSN and MASN Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero vs. Kyle Bradish

Keider Montero vs. Kyle Bradish Records: Tigers (50-56), Orioles (51-55)

Tigers (50-56), Orioles (51-55) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Orioles Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.40%

54.40% Orioles Win Probability: 45.60%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID

SportsNet PT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Merrill Kelly

Mitch Keller vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Pirates (54-52), Diamondbacks (55-51)

Pirates (54-52), Diamondbacks (55-51) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 64.43%

64.43% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.57%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-PH

MIAM and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Tyler Phillips vs. Zack Wheeler

Tyler Phillips vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Marlins (52-54), Phillies (56-49)

Marlins (52-54), Phillies (56-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 52.04%

52.04% Phillies Win Probability: 47.96%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SNET

NATS and SNET Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez vs. Max Scherzer

Andrew Alvarez vs. Max Scherzer Records: Nationals (54-52), Blue Jays (48-58)

Nationals (54-52), Blue Jays (48-58) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 65.76%

65.76% Blue Jays Win Probability: 34.24%

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Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CLEG

CLEG Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Slade Cecconi

Chase Burns vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53)

Reds (49-55), Guardians (54-53) Reds Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.87%

57.87% Guardians Win Probability: 42.13%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and BravesVsn

SNY and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Zach Thornton vs. Martín Pérez

Zach Thornton vs. Martín Pérez Records: Mets (44-62), Braves (62-43)

Mets (44-62), Braves (62-43) Braves Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Mets Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.84%

52.84% Braves Win Probability: 47.16%

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New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and YES

CHSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Max Fried

Noah Schultz vs. Max Fried Records: White Sox (55-49), Yankees (59-45)

White Sox (55-49), Yankees (59-45) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 62.68%

62.68% White Sox Win Probability: 37.32%

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Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MARQ

CARD and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. David Peterson

Matthew Liberatore vs. David Peterson Records: Cardinals (53-52), Cubs (59-46)

Cardinals (53-52), Cubs (59-46) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 59.69%

59.69% Cardinals Win Probability: 40.31%

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Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and KCOP 13 and SCHN

ABTV and KCOP 13 and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Tatsuya Imai

Walbert Urena vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Angels (42-64), Astros (52-55)

Angels (42-64), Astros (52-55) Astros Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Angels Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.99%

54.99% Astros Win Probability: 45.01%

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Boston Red Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and NESN

NBCS-CA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Jack Perkins vs. Payton Tolle

Jack Perkins vs. Payton Tolle Records: Athletics (44-61), Red Sox (54-50)

Athletics (44-61), Red Sox (54-50) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 60.65%

60.65% Red Sox Win Probability: 39.35%

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Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BREW

NBCS-BA and BREW Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Brandon Sproat

Tyler Mahle vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Giants (44-61), Brewers (66-39)

Giants (44-61), Brewers (66-39) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Giants Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.79%

50.79% Giants Win Probability: 49.21%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.