Mets vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

The New York Mets versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Mets vs Tigers Game Info

New York Mets (75-64) vs. Detroit Tigers (80-60)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and SNY

Mets vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | DET: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+132) | DET: +1.5 (-160)

NYM: -1.5 (+132) | DET: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 11-6, 3.60 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 12-5, 3.95 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Clay Holmes (11-6, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Casey Mize (12-5, 3.95 ERA). Holmes' team is 11-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team is 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 14-8-0 record against the spread in Mize's starts. The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Mize's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Mets vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.4%)

Mets vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Tigers reveal New York as the favorite (-116) and Detroit as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Mets vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-160 to cover), and New York is +132 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Tigers Over/Under

Mets versus Tigers on Sept. 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 94 games this season and have come away with the win 56 times (59.6%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 53 of 90 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 132 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 64-68-0 against the spread in their 132 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have a 17-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.9% of those games).

Detroit is 11-18 (winning just 37.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 134 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-61-6).

The Tigers have a 64-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.8% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 126 hits and an OBP of .399 this season. He has a .259 batting average and a slugging percentage of .524.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 13th in slugging.

Soto will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .563 with a triple, five home runs, six walks and 12 RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 34 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 55 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 50th, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.454) powered by 54 extra-base hits.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with a .335 OBP and 78 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has a team-high slugging percentage (.513) while pacing the Tigers in hits (140). He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 88th and he is 16th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres' .364 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .397.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .236 with 25 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 61 walks.

Zach McKinstry is batting .265 with 18 doubles, 11 triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Mets vs Tigers Head to Head

9/2/2025: 12-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2025: 10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/4/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/4/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/3/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

