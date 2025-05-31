Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Saturday.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (35-22) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-48)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and COLR

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-405) | COL: (+320)

NYM: (-405) | COL: (+320) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

NYM: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 5-3, 1.46 ERA vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 1-9, 6.50 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (5-3, 1.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela (1-9, 6.50 ERA). Senga and his team have a record of 5-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Senga's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies are 3-8-0 ATS in Senzatela's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Senzatela's starts this season, and they went 2-9 in those matchups.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (74.1%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Rockies reveal New York as the favorite (-405) and Colorado as the underdog (+320) on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-176 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +146 to cover.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mets-Rockies contest on May 31, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 27, or 65.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given New York the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -405 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 20 of 56 chances this season.

The Mets are 27-29-0 against the spread in their 56 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 15.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (8-45).

Colorado has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +320 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-33-2).

The Rockies have covered just 35.7% of their games this season, going 20-36-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 61 hits and an OBP of .388, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to 22 extra-base hits. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Juan Soto is batting .229 with a .400 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has eight home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Nimmo has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double and two walks.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a team-best .437 slugging percentage. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Jordan Beck's 44 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 68th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Brenton Doyle has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .220.

Ryan McMahon's .324 OBP leads his team.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/14/2024: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/13/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/12/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/28/2023: 11-10 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-10 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/27/2023: 10-7 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-7 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/26/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

