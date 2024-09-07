Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The New York Mets will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Saturday.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (77-64) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-74)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-156) | CIN: (+132)

NYM: (-156) | CIN: (+132) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162)

NYM: -1.5 (+134) | CIN: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 7-9, 4.27 ERA vs Jakob Junis (Reds) - 4-0, 3.13 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Jakob Junis (4-0, 3.13 ERA). Quintana and his team are 13-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Quintana's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). Junis has started two games with set spreads, and the Reds went 1-1-0. The Reds have always been the moneyline underdog when Junis starts this season.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.6%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Reds, New York is the favorite at -156, and Cincinnati is +132 playing on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Mets are +134 to cover, and the Reds are -162.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

The Mets-Reds game on Sept. 7 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 48, or 58.5%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 13-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 69 of their 137 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 68-69-0 against the spread in their 137 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 45.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-39).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 9-8 (52.9%).

The Reds have played in 137 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-64-7).

The Reds have a 76-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.5% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (158) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 34th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Lindor will look for his 17th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .240 with 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .230 with a .401 slugging percentage and 74 RBI this year.

Nimmo brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Jesse Winker leads New York with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .267 with 58 walks and 63 runs scored.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 142 hits with a .481 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .235 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 112th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan India a has .352 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .263 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

