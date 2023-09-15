Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (68-78) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-72)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

NYM: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-196) | CIN: -1.5 (+162)

NYM: +1.5 (-196) | CIN: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 3-8, 5.34 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-6, 4.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (3-8) to the mound, while Greene (4-6) will answer the bell for the Reds. Peterson's team is 8-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. The Reds have an 8-10-0 record against the spread in Greene's starts. The Reds have a 5-7 record in Greene's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (57.6%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

New York is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -104 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Reds are +162 to cover, while the Mets are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

Mets versus Reds on September 15 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 47 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 47-35 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 142 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 65-77-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 53 of the 109 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cincinnati has a 50-56 record (winning 47.2% of its games).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-74-1).

The Reds have covered 59.5% of their games this season, going 88-60-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 114 hits, which is best among New York hitters this season, while batting .226 with 64 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .330 and a slugging percentage of .532.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 130th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .250 with 33 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is slashing .267/.358/.460 this season and leads the Mets with an OPS of .818.

Nimmo heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .349 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jeff McNeil is batting .266 with a .331 OBP and 52 RBI for New York this season.

McNeil brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs and three RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has a .354 on-base percentage and a .449 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .265.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 67th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl's 121 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying players, he is 34th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 41 walks while batting .247.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .235 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 43 walks.

Mets vs. Reds Head to Head

5/11/2023: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/10/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2023: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/10/2022: 10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 8/8/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/8/2022: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 7/6/2022: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2022: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/4/2022: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

