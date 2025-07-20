Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (55-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-47)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and FDSOH

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-158) | CIN: (+134)

NYM: (-158) | CIN: (+134) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

NYM: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 6-4, 3.06 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-1, 2.07 ERA

The Mets will call on David Peterson (6-4) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (8-1). Peterson and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Peterson's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-3). The Reds have a 10-5-0 ATS record in Abbott's 15 starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 5-1 record in Abbott's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (57.8%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

New York is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +134 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Mets are +128 to cover, and the Reds are -154.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Reds on July 20 is 8. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 42 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 19 of 28 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 94 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 46-48-0 against the spread in their 94 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 28 of the 53 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.8%).

Cincinnati has a record of 8-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (47.1%).

The Reds have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-49-3).

The Reds have covered 52.7% of their games this season, going 49-44-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .259 with 78 walks and 71 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .509.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 78th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 20th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 45th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Francisco Lindor has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.323/.445.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double and five walks.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-best slugging percentage (.487) and leads the Reds in hits (106). He's batting .280 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 32nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .366 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .398.

His batting average is 59th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .251.

Matt McLain is batting .214 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Mets vs Reds Head to Head

7/19/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/18/2025: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/8/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/6/2024: 6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/7/2024: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/5/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!