Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The New York Mets versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (55-42) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-47)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and FDSOH

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-178) | CIN: (+150)

NYM: (-178) | CIN: (+150) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)

NYM: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 8-4, 3.31 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 7-9, 4.78 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (8-4) versus the Reds and Nick Martinez (7-9). When Holmes starts, his team is 8-9-0 against the spread this season. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-4. The Reds are 8-11-0 ATS in Martínez's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have a 4-7 record in Martínez's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (56.4%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Reds reveal New York as the favorite (-178) and Cincinnati as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Mets are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +115 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -138.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Reds on July 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 42, or 65.6%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 17-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 41 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 46-46-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 51 total times this season. They've finished 26-25 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 3-7 (30%).

The Reds have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-48-3).

The Reds have put together a 47-44-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

He is 71st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .532. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Francisco Lindor has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.330/.457.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated 105 hits with a .495 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Reds. He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl has a .368 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .406.

His batting average is 50th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 98th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .251 with 15 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Matt McLain is hitting .210 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

