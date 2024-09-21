Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the New York Mets are playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (85-69) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (92-62)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-118) | PHI: (-100)

NYM: (-118) | PHI: (-100) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)

NYM: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 11-5, 3.26 ERA vs Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 12-7, 3.13 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Ranger Suarez (12-7, 3.13 ERA). When Manaea starts, his team is 18-11-0 against the spread this season. Manaea's team is 15-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Suarez starts, the Phillies are 15-8-0 against the spread. The Phillies are 3-2 in Suarez's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (52.8%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Mets, Philadelphia is the underdog at -100, and New York is -118 playing at home.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Mets are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Phillies contest on Sept. 21 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (60%) in those games.

New York has a record of 43-30 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 149 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 74-75-0 against the spread.

The Phillies are 15-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

Philadelphia is 8-11 (winning 42.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-75-4).

The Phillies have a 70-79-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (163) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Lindor has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is batting .244 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 95th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .228 with a .403 slugging percentage and 85 RBI this year.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 151 hits with a .375 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both categories. He's batting .287 and slugging .530.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 11th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, 35 home runs and 102 walks. He's slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Alec Bohm has racked up a slugging percentage of .467, a team-high for the Phillies.

Trea Turner is batting .299 with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2024: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/14/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

