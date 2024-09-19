Mets vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the New York Mets facing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (84-68) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (91-61)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: FOX

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-138) | PHI: (+118)

NYM: (-138) | PHI: (+118) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | PHI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Mets) - 10-6, 3.77 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-6, 6.29 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Luis Severino (10-6) versus the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (3-6). When Severino starts, his team is 10-18-0 against the spread this season. When Severino starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. The Phillies have a 4-10-0 record against the spread in Walker's starts. The Phillies have a 2-4 record in Walker's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (58.3%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Phillies, New York is the favorite at -138, and Philadelphia is +118 playing on the road.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Mets are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +150 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -182.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

Mets versus Phillies, on Sept. 19, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (59.6%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 27 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 147 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 73-74-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have won 15 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (46.9%).

Philadelphia has a record of 4-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (57.1%).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 68 times this season for a 68-75-4 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have put together a 69-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 163 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .246 with 31 doubles, 33 home runs and 64 walks, while slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 86th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Alonso heads into this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .303 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .227 with a .398 slugging percentage and 81 RBI this year.

Nimmo has recorded a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Jesse Winker has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.533), while pacing the Phillies in hits (149, while batting .288).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 35 home runs and 101 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is currently 71st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Alec Bohm has a .461 slugging percentage, which leads the Phillies.

Trea Turner is batting .299 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/14/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/13/2024: 11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/9/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2024: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/16/2024: 6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/15/2024: 10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/14/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/13/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2023: 9-1 PHI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

