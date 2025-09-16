Mets vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the New York Mets facing the San Diego Padres.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Mets vs Padres Game Info

New York Mets (77-73) vs. San Diego Padres (82-68)

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: TBS, SNY, and SDPA

Mets vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-110) | SD: (-106)

NYM: (-110) | SD: (-106) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-178) | SD: -1.5 (+146)

NYM: +1.5 (-178) | SD: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mets vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 11-8, 3.75 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 4-2, 2.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Clay Holmes (11-8) to the mound, while Michael King (4-2) will take the ball for the Padres. When Holmes starts, his team is 11-15-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team is 12-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have gone 4-8-0 against the spread when King starts. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for two King starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.1%)

Mets vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Padres reveal New York as the favorite (-110) and San Diego as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Mets vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Padres are +146 to cover, while the Mets are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Padres game on Sept. 16 has been set at 8.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (57.4%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 58-43 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 143 opportunities.

In 143 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 66-77-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (30-32).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, San Diego has a record of 29-32 (47.5%).

The Padres have played in 148 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-81-3).

The Padres have put together an 80-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 139 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .525.

He is 63rd in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Francisco Lindor has hit 26 homers this season while driving in 77 runs. He's batting .263 this season and slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 56th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 61st.

Lindor takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and two walks.

Pete Alonso has collected 154 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Alonso brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .261 with a .326 OBP and 82 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run and two RBIs.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .264 with 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 86 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Manny Machado leads his team with 159 hits. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-high .386 slugging percentage.

Ramon Laureano is hitting .286 with 24 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 33 walks.

Mets vs Padres Head to Head

7/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/29/2025: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/28/2025: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/24/2024: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/23/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!