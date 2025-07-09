Mets vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Mets vs Orioles Game Info

New York Mets (53-39) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-50)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: ESPN

Mets vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | BAL: (+126)

NYM: (-148) | BAL: (+126) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126)

NYM: -1.5 (+105) | BAL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 6-4, 3.18 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 6-5, 4.44 ERA

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (6-4) for the Mets and Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5) for the Orioles. Peterson's team is 7-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peterson's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-2). When Sugano starts, the Orioles are 8-9-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 6-3 record in Sugano's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (63.5%)

Mets vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while New York is a -148 favorite despite being on the road.

Mets vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Orioles are -126 to cover, and the Mets are +105.

Mets vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Mets-Orioles on July 9, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 40, or 66.7%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 88 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 44-44-0 against the spread in their 88 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 19-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.2% of those games).

Baltimore has gone 3-9 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (25%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 89 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-46-3).

The Orioles have put together a 35-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.3% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 87 hits. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 100 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .551. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 18th, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Francisco Lindor has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.331/.457.

Lindor brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with a .318 OBP and 53 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has an on-base percentage of .378 and has 75 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .286 and slugging .462.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 50th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .435 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Cedric Mullins has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .211.

Jackson Holliday is batting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Mets vs Orioles Head to Head

7/8/2025: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/21/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/20/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/5/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

