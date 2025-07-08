Mets vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads busy on Tuesday, versus the Baltimore Orioles.

Mets vs Orioles Game Info

New York Mets (52-39) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-49)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SNY

Mets vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-132) | BAL: (+112)

NYM: (-132) | BAL: (+112) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | BAL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Mets vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 8-4, 2.99 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-3, 7.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Clay Holmes (8-4) to the mound, while Brandon Young (0-3) will take the ball for the Orioles. When Holmes starts, his team is 8-8-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has been victorious in 69.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-4. The Orioles have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Young's four starts with a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for three Young starts this season -- they lost every game.

Mets vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (62.9%)

Mets vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-132) and Baltimore as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

Mets vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +122 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -146.

Mets vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Orioles game on July 8 has been set at 9.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 39 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 29 of 45 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of their 87 opportunities.

The Mets are 44-43-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 19-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Baltimore has an 8-13 record (winning just 38.1% of its games).

In the 88 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-46-3).

The Orioles have collected a 34-54-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.6% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .396. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .508.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 18th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 98 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .543, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Lindor heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 83 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up an on-base percentage of .378 and has 74 hits, both team-best marks for the Orioles. He's batting .287 and slugging .461.

He is 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .438 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Cedric Mullins has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks while batting .213.

Jackson Holliday has 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .260.

