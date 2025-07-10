Mets vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Orioles Game Info

New York Mets (53-39) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-50)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and SNY

Mets vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | BAL: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | BAL: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+118) | BAL: +1.5 (-142)

NYM: -1.5 (+118) | BAL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 6-4, 3.18 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 5-7, 5.47 ERA

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (6-4) for the Mets and Charlie Morton (5-7) for the Orioles. Peterson's team is 7-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peterson's team is 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have gone 4-8-0 against the spread when Morton starts. The Orioles have a 3-2 record in Morton's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.1%)

Mets vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Orioles reveal New York as the favorite (-136) and Baltimore as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

Mets vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +118 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -142.

Mets vs Orioles Over/Under

The Mets-Orioles game on July 10 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (66.7%) in those games.

New York has a record of 27-15 when favored by -136 or more this year.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 88 chances this season.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 44-44-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have put together a 19-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.2% of those games).

Baltimore has gone 7-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (38.9%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 40 times this season for a 40-46-3 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have covered just 39.3% of their games this season, going 35-54-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 87 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .399. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .509.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 57th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 17th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.551) and total hits (100) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Francisco Lindor has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Lindor brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .258 with a .318 OBP and 53 RBI for New York this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has accumulated an on-base percentage of .378 and has 75 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .286 and slugging .462.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson paces his team with a .435 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 62nd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 13 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .263.

Cedric Mullins is hitting .211 with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Mets vs Orioles Head to Head

7/8/2025: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/21/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/20/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/5/2023: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!