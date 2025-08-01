Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

Mets vs Giants Game Info

New York Mets (62-47) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-55)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and NBCS-BA

Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-144) | SF: (+122)

NYM: (-144) | SF: (+122) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 7-4, 2.83 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-5, 2.93 ERA

The probable starters are David Peterson (7-4) for the Mets and Robbie Ray (9-5) for the Giants. Peterson's team is 7-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Peterson's team has a record of 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 13-9-0 ATS record in Ray's 22 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 4-2 record in Ray's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (58.2%)

Mets vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -144 favorite at home.

Mets vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +140 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -170.

Mets vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Giants on Aug. 1, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 48 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 25 times in 41 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 104 opportunities.

The Mets are 51-53-0 against the spread in their 104 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have compiled a 19-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.5% of those games).

San Francisco has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-55-5).

The Giants have covered 41.3% of their games this season, going 45-64-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 94 hits. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 99th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 26th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in total hits (105) this season while batting .259 with 49 extra-base hits. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 74th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging in the major leagues.

Francisco Lindor leads New York in slugging percentage (.430) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 102 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .377 and has 104 hits, both team-high marks for the Giants. He's batting .254 and slugging .457.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 83rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 99th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .238 with 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 51 walks.

Heliot Ramos' .422 slugging percentage leads his team.

Mets vs Giants Head to Head

7/27/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2024: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

