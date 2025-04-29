Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Mets playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- New York Mets (20-9) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13)
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and ARID
Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | ARI: (+126)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 1-1, 3.29 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 4.40 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (1-1) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Peterson's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Rodríguez's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Rodriguez starts this season.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (54.1%)
Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Mets, Arizona is the underdog at +126, and New York is -148 playing at home.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Diamondbacks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +140.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Diamondbacks on April 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Mets have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (75%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 7-4 when favored by -148 or more this year.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 28 opportunities.
- The Mets are 15-13-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-3).
- Arizona has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +126 or longer.
- The Diamondbacks have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-2).
- The Diamondbacks have a 13-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Peter Morgan Alonso leads New York with 35 hits and an OBP of .453, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .635. He's batting .337.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, five walks and two RBI.
- Juan Soto has seven doubles, three home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .378.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.
- Soto heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles and three walks.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .218 with a .261 OBP and 21 RBI for New York this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.667) and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (37). He's batting .308 and with an on-base percentage of .376.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is second in slugging.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .253 with four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .376.
- He is 73rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Josh Naylor has an on-base percentage of .388, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.
- Eugenio Alejandro Suarez is hitting .206 with four doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
