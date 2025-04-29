Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the New York Mets playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (20-9) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and ARID

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-148) | ARI: (+126)

NYM: (-148) | ARI: (+126) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | ARI: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 1-1, 3.29 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 4.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (1-1) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Peterson's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Peterson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Rodríguez's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Rodriguez starts this season.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (54.1%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Mets, Arizona is the underdog at +126, and New York is -148 playing at home.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Diamondbacks are -170 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +140.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Diamondbacks on April 29, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 20 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (75%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 7-4 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 28 opportunities.

The Mets are 15-13-0 against the spread in their 28 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-3).

Arizona has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +126 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-2).

The Diamondbacks have a 13-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.1% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso leads New York with 35 hits and an OBP of .453, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .635. He's batting .337.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Juan Soto has seven doubles, three home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Soto heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles and three walks.

Francisco Lindor has collected 34 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .218 with a .261 OBP and 21 RBI for New York this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.667) and leads the Diamondbacks in hits (37). He's batting .308 and with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is second in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .253 with four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .376.

He is 73rd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Naylor has an on-base percentage of .388, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Alejandro Suarez is hitting .206 with four doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!