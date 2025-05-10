Mets vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets take on the Chicago Cubs.

Mets vs Cubs Game Info

New York Mets (25-14) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-17)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: FOX

Mets vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-158) | CHC: (+134)

NYM: (-158) | CHC: (+134) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)

NYM: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-2, 2.50 ERA vs Brad Keller (Cubs) - 0-0, 3.78 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Tylor Megill (3-2, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Brad Keller. Megill's team is 2-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Megill's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. Last season (in two games pitched with a spread) Keller and his team failed to cover the spread both times. Keller and his team fell in both games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Mets vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (64.1%)

Prediction: Mets win (64.1%)

Mets vs Cubs Moneyline

The Mets vs Cubs moneyline has New York as a -158 favorite, while Chicago is a +134 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and New York is +126 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Mets-Cubs on May 10, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Mets vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 19, or 70.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 7-3 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 38 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 20-18-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have compiled an 8-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Chicago has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 37 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-12-1).

The Cubs have collected a 19-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with 46 hits and an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .627. He's batting .324.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Juan Soto has nine doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .860, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Lindor has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .214 with a .277 OBP and 23 RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double and three walks.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an on-base percentage of .392, a slugging percentage of .559, and has 43 hits, all club-highs for the Cubs (while batting .283).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 35th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .267 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 60th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has a team-best .381 slugging percentage.

Carson Kelly is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 18 walks.

Mets vs Cubs Head to Head

5/9/2025: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/23/2024: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/21/2024: 11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/2/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/30/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

