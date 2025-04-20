Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Mets face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (14-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-12)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and FDSMW

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-134) | STL: (+116)

NYM: (-134) | STL: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

NYM: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 2-1, 3.66 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 3-0, 3.13 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Clay Holmes (2-1, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.13 ERA). Holmes and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals covered in each of the four games Gray has started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for three Gray starts this season -- they won every game.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (58%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Cardinals reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and St. Louis as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and New York is +150 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Cardinals on April 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (80%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 10 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 11-10-0 in 21 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 7-8 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 2-3 (40%).

In the 21 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-9-1).

The Cardinals have covered 47.6% of their games this season, going 10-11-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso has 26 hits and an OBP of .467 to go with a slugging percentage of .753. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .356 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alonso has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Juan Soto is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .374.

His batting average is 90th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 78th.

Soto brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .250 with a .375 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .200 with a .253 OBP and nine RBI for New York this season.

Nimmo heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a walk.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up a slugging percentage of .542 and has 30 hits, both team-best figures for the Cardinals. He's batting .361 and with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan James Arenado has a .395 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .452.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar has three doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.

Victor Scott II is batting .242 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/6/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/20/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

