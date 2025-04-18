Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
On Friday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Cardinals Game Info
- New York Mets (12-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-10)
- Date: Friday, April 18, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and FDSMW
Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-174) | STL: (+146)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 1-1, 2.70 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-2, 9.00 ERA
The Mets will look to David Peterson (1-1) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (0-2). Peterson's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peterson's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. In all of Mikolas' three starts that had a set spread, the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Mikolas starts this season -- they lost both.
Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (60.6%)
Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -174 favorite at home.
Mets vs Cardinals Spread
- The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Mets are +125 to cover, and the Cardinals are -150.
Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Mets versus Cardinals contest on April 18 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 19 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 10-9-0 against the spread.
- The Cardinals have won seven of the 13 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.8%).
- St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.
- The Cardinals have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-1).
- The Cardinals have a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Peter Morgan Alonso leads New York in OBP (.451), slugging percentage (.687) and total hits (23) this season. He has a .343 batting average.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in slugging.
- Juan Soto is batting .221 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 111th, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 80th.
- Francisco Lindor has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.
- Lindor has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .194 with a .253 OBP and nine RBI for New York this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Nolan James Arenado has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .284. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .385.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.
- Brendan Donovan's 28 hits, .407 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .373.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Lars Nootbaar is batting .268 with three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Victor Scott II is batting .267 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 5/6/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/28/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/20/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/19/2023: 13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/18/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
