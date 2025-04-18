Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (12-7) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-10)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSMW

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-174) | STL: (+146)

NYM: (-174) | STL: (+146) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150)

NYM: -1.5 (+125) | STL: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 1-1, 2.70 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 0-2, 9.00 ERA

The Mets will look to David Peterson (1-1) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (0-2). Peterson's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peterson's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. In all of Mikolas' three starts that had a set spread, the Cardinals failed to cover. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for two Mikolas starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (60.6%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -174 favorite at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Mets are +125 to cover, and the Cardinals are -150.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Cardinals contest on April 18 has been set at 7.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in five of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 19 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 10-9-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won seven of the 13 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.8%).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Cardinals have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-8-1).

The Cardinals have a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso leads New York in OBP (.451), slugging percentage (.687) and total hits (23) this season. He has a .343 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .221 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 111th, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Francisco Lindor has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Lindor has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .194 with a .253 OBP and nine RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan James Arenado has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while hitting .284. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan's 28 hits, .407 on-base percentage and .533 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him third, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .268 with three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Victor Scott II is batting .267 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/7/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/6/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/26/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/20/2023: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/19/2023: 13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/18/2023: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

