Mets vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Mets facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Mets (3-2) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (3-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and SNY

Mets vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-164) | STL: (+138)

NYM: (-164) | STL: (+138) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130)

NYM: -1.5 (+108) | STL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Mets) - 1-0, 7.20 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

The Mets will look to Freddy Peralta versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore. Peralta helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Peralta's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Liberatore has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals covered. The Cardinals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Liberatore start this season -- they won.

Mets vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (59.5%)

Mets vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Mets vs Cardinals moneyline has New York as a -164 favorite, while St. Louis is a +138 underdog at home.

Mets vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +108 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -130.

Mets vs Cardinals Over/Under

Mets versus Cardinals on April 1 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Mets were favorites in 111 games last season and came away with the win 63 times (56.8%) in those contests.

Last year, New York won 27 of 44 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The Cardinals won 47.8% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (43-47).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer last year, St. Louis went 8-16 (33.3%).

The Cardinals played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-71-5).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto had 152 hits and an OBP of .396 last season.

Francisco Lindor slashed .267/.346/.466 and finished with an OPS of .811.

Bo Bichette had a .483 slugging percentage last season thanks to 63 extra-base hits.

Jorge Polanco slashed .265/.326/.495 and finished with an OPS of .821.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson accumulated an on-base percentage of .343, a slugging percentage of .459, and had 144 hits last season.

Ivan Herrera hit .284 with 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Masyn Winn hit .253 with 27 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks a season ago.

Victor Scott II hit .216 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 42 walks.

Mets vs Cardinals Head to Head

3/31/2026: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/30/2026: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/4/2025: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2025: 9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2025: 3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/18/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/17/2025: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2024: 6-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!