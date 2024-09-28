Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28
In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets play the Milwaukee Brewers.
Mets vs Brewers Game Info
- New York Mets (87-71) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-68)
- Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: FOX
Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | MIL: (-102)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 10-9, 3.74 ERA vs Jared Koenig (Brewers) - 9-4, 2.51 ERA
The Mets will give the ball to Jose Quintana (10-9, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Jared Koenig (9-4, 2.51 ERA). Quintana and his team have a record of 15-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Quintana's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Koenig's starts. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Koenig's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.
Mets vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (62.8%)
Mets vs Brewers Moneyline
- New York is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -102 underdog at home.
Mets vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Brewers are -170 to cover, and the Mets are +140.
Mets vs Brewers Over/Under
- Mets versus Brewers on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 55 times (59.8%) in those games.
- New York has a record of 52-33 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 78 of their 153 opportunities.
- The Mets have posted a record of 76-77-0 against the spread this season.
- The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 66 total times this season. They've gone 35-31 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Milwaukee has a record of 28-24 (53.8%).
- The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-69-10).
- The Brewers have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 83-76-0 against the spread.
Mets Player Leaders
- Francisco Lindor has 165 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Lindor hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .242 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- He is 96th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in the majors.
- Brandon Nimmo has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.331/.401.
- Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 109 hits.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras has accumulated a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.468), and paces the Brewers in hits (167, while batting .282).
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 15th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Willy Adames has 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks while batting .250. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.
- Jackson Chourio is batting .274 with 28 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks.
- Brice Turang is hitting .254 with 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 walks.
Mets vs Brewers Head to Head
- 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/27/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 6/26/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/5/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/4/2023: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
