Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 28

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets play the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mets vs Brewers Game Info

New York Mets (87-71) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (92-68)

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FOX

Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

NYM: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

NYM: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Mets) - 10-9, 3.74 ERA vs Jared Koenig (Brewers) - 9-4, 2.51 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Jose Quintana (10-9, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Jared Koenig (9-4, 2.51 ERA). Quintana and his team have a record of 15-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Quintana's team has a record of 8-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Koenig's starts. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Koenig's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Mets vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (62.8%)

Mets vs Brewers Moneyline

New York is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -102 underdog at home.

Mets vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mets. The Brewers are -170 to cover, and the Mets are +140.

Mets vs Brewers Over/Under

Mets versus Brewers on Sept. 28 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 92 games this year and have walked away with the win 55 times (59.8%) in those games.

New York has a record of 52-33 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 78 of their 153 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 76-77-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 66 total times this season. They've gone 35-31 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Milwaukee has a record of 28-24 (53.8%).

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 80 of those games (80-69-10).

The Brewers have covered 52.2% of their games this season, going 83-76-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has 165 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Lindor hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .242 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 96th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.331/.401.

Jesse Winker leads New York in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has accumulated a team-high OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.468), and paces the Brewers in hits (167, while batting .282).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 15th and he is 28th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 33 doubles, 32 home runs and 73 walks while batting .250. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio is batting .274 with 28 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Brice Turang is hitting .254 with 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 walks.

Mets vs Brewers Head to Head

9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/29/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/28/2023: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/27/2023: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/26/2023: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2023: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/4/2023: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

