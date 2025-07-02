Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The New York Mets will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Wednesday.

Mets vs Brewers Game Info

New York Mets (48-38) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-37)

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSWI

Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | MIL: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | MIL: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205)

NYM: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Huascar Brazoban (Mets) - 3-2, 3.83 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 3-0, 1.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Huascar Brazoban (3-2) to the mound, while Jacob Misiorowski (3-0) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Brazoban has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Brazoban has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. In each of Misiorowski's three starts that had a set spread, the Brewers covered. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for two Misiorowski starts this season -- they won both.

Mets vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (62.5%)

Mets vs Brewers Moneyline

New York is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +108 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +168 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -205.

Mets vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Brewers game on July 2 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 38, or 65.5%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 32 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 83 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 41-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 43.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-23).

Milwaukee is 11-16 (winning 40.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-48-1).

The Brewers have a 45-39-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with an OBP of .392 this season while batting .256 with 69 walks and 62 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .502.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 94 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .539, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Francisco Lindor has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 77 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 101st in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick paces his team with a .411 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Christian Yelich has racked up 79 hits, a team-high for the Brewers.

Brice Turang has a .365 OBP to lead his team.

Mets vs Brewers Head to Head

7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

