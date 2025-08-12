Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (63-55) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-67)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSSO

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-136) | ATL: (+116)

NYM: (-136) | ATL: (+116) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+142) | ATL: +1.5 (-172)

NYM: -1.5 (+142) | ATL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 9-6, 3.46 ERA vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-9, 4.04 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Clay Holmes (9-6) to the mound, while Spencer Strider (5-9) will get the nod for the Braves. Holmes' team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team is 10-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have a 5-10-0 ATS record in Strider's 15 starts with a set spread. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for one Strider start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (56.8%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while New York is a -136 favorite at home.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Mets are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +142 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -172.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mets-Braves game on Aug. 12, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have won in 49, or 62%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -136.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 113 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 53-60-0 against the spread in their 113 games that had a posted line this season.

The Braves have gone 8-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 24.2% of those games).

Atlanta has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

The Braves have played in 113 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-58-7).

The Braves have a 48-65-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .493.

He is 95th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Soto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Pete Alonso has 116 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .511, both of which lead New York hitters this season. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying batters, he is 65th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Alonso takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Francisco Lindor is batting .243 with a .423 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has totaled 118 hits with a .451 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Braves. He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 69th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Olson enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna's .369 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .427.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks while hitting .222.

Michael Harris II is batting .241 with 19 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 13 walks.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/30/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!