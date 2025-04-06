Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (5-3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-4)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and SNET

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-146) | TOR: (+124)

NYM: (-146) | TOR: (+124) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.00 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson (1-0) against the Blue Jays and Bowden Francis (1-0). Peterson helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Peterson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Francis has started just one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have not been a moneyline underdog when Francis starts this season.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (61.4%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +124 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mets are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -178 to cover.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Mets-Blue Jays contest on April 6, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have won in four of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in two of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-2).

Toronto has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +124 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-6-0).

The Blue Jays are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York with seven hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .643. He's batting .250.

He is 80th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Juan Soto has hit one homers this season while driving in three runs. He's batting .241 this season and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Among qualified hitters, he is 96th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Nimmo leads New York in slugging percentage (.452) powered by three extra-base hits.

Jesse Winker is batting .294 with a .400 OBP and four RBI for New York this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has two doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .265. He's slugging .588 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 35th in slugging.

George Springer has racked up 11 hits with a .455 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .379 while slugging .621.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has racked up a team-best .395 slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three doubles and four walks while hitting .286.

Mets vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/5/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2024: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/9/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2023: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

