Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

The New York Mets versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Mets vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Mets (4-3) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (5-3)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and SN1

Mets vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196)

NYM: -1.5 (+162) | TOR: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Mets) - 0-1, 3.18 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Griffin Canning (0-1) for the Mets and Chris Bassitt (1-0) for the Blue Jays. Canning helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Canning's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Bassitt has started only one game with a set spread, which the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have always been the moneyline underdog when Bassitt starts this season.

Mets vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.9%)

Mets vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -126 favorite at home.

Mets vs Blue Jays Spread

The Mets are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +162 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -196.

The over/under for Mets-Blue Jays on April 5 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Mets vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in three of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year New York has won three of four games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in two of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In seven games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 4-3-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Toronto has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers eight times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-5-0).

The Blue Jays have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has seven hits and an OBP of .433 to go with a slugging percentage of .750. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .292 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Juan Soto has two doubles, a home run and six walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Soto takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Brandon Nimmo leads New York in slugging percentage (.519) powered by three extra-base hits.

Nimmo has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Luis Torrens has been key for New York with five hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .526.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez is batting .267 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .633 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 27th in slugging.

George Springer has collected 11 hits with a .517 on-base percentage while slugging .720. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .440.

He is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette has two doubles and two walks while batting .273.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three doubles and four walks while hitting .267.

Mets vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/4/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2024: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/9/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2023: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

